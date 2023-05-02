https://www.travelpass.com/

https://www.travelpass.com/

 By Travelpass

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Travelpass leverages the strength of a multi-supplier network in its new booking platform, offering the best availability, price and rate type for the modern traveler 

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelpass Group, a leading provider of travel technology and booking solutions, announces the launch of its new trip-planning platform, a wanderlust-inspired site that delivers both public and private discounted room rates and curated experiences for all explorers. By leveraging a multi-supplier network of hotels, Travelpass.com unlocks lodging prices and serves up support, inspiration and community along the journey.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.