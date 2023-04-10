Utah's inaugural Builder's Day, taking place on April 12 at Salt Lake Community College's (SLCC) Taylorsville Redwood campus, is presented by members of state's largest and most impactful construction firms, including Mortenson, Big-D Companies, Layton ...

Utah's inaugural Builder's Day, taking place on April 12 at Salt Lake Community College's (SLCC) Taylorsville Redwood campus, is presented by members of state's largest and most impactful construction firms, including Mortenson, Big-D Companies, Layton Construction, Hensel Phelps, Destination Homes, Okland Construction, and Henry Walker Homes.

 By Mortenson

Top Utah construction and design firms team up to engage and inspire local high school students at SLCC's Taylorsville Redwood Campus for hands-on event exploring careers in construction

SALT LAKE CITY, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the largest constraint in the real estate industry is labor. Finding labor, and more importantly, retaining labor is the most difficult challenge the industry faces. And, keeping up with the demand in the built community gets harder and harder as generations of workers phase out and fewer younger generations phase in. This year, in an effort to curb those trends, members of Utah's largest and most impactful construction firms, including Mortenson, Big-D Companies, Layton Construction, Hensel Phelps, Destination Homes, Okland Construction, and Henry Walker Homes, partnered to bring new inspiration to younger generations about the exciting opportunities in the construction and real estate industry.


