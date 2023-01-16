Book teaches children love, acceptance, and inclusivity
SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. , Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Karyn Albrecht Luke has spent a large portion of her life dedicated to the education and care of children. It was that dedication and love that inspired her new book, "A is for All of Us."
"A is for All of Us" takes readers through the alphabet while celebrating what makes each person unique and special. Each letter is associated with a name and one thing that person loves to do. Luke wants young readers to feel included and celebrated, and to help them build confidence and self-esteem, all while learning the ABCs.
"We all have talents and qualities that set us apart," Luke said. "One of the greatest things that I have found is everyone's talent make the world go round!"
The book was a labor of love for Luke, who worked closely with friends and family to bring the book to life. Her daughter's friend, Sammy Dunaway, is the illustrator for the book. Luke credits her with helping to make the book even more inclusive through her representation in the artwork. Luke even wrote the rhyming structure of the book in a way that allows for personalization.
"Each name in the book can be substituted with any name, and all the rhymes will still work," Luke said. "Teachers can read the book to their classes, and substitute in the names of their students, parents can do the same with their children's names."
Luke hopes to continue to bring representation and joy to children in her future books.
Karyn Albrecht Luke attended school at Salt Lake Community College and later taught English in South Korea. Luke grew up in Maryland and spent four years living in Boston as a nanny to very young children. Luke currently lives in Salt Lake City with her family, dogs, and tortoise. Her favorite time is spent with her one-year-old grandson, Jack. To learn more, please visit https://www.karynchildrensauthor.com/.
