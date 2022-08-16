MixSupps is looking forward to making big waves in modern wellness with its three staple health and wellness supplements.
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utah-based fast-rising health supplement company, MixSupps, LLC is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of new wellness supplement products. Manufactured with clinically tested ingredients, MixSupps products are designed to boost gut health, improve immunity, and increase energy levels.
The new products are scheduled to be officially launched on August 20, 2022.
In an exclusive interview, Michael, the President/CEO of MixSupps, shared that they will launch three new products this summer- Little Sh!ts, One-Shot Water Amplifier, and Ganbaru Energy.
"Every one of MixSupps' products is formulated to be the best. No compromises, no cut corners. It means our products might be more expensive, but it's because they work," says Michael Roller, CEO of Mixsupps, LLC.
Little Sh!ts is crafted with care to relieve and help prevent constipation issues in both adults and kids. The product dosage scales to be gentle enough for toddlers but powerful enough to handle adult constipation problems. Made from a unique blend of magnesium and fiber, Little Sh!ts was formulated to unclog the body's cleaning system to relieve and prevent constipation problems. The supplement achieves that goal by resetting the body's natural cleaning mechanism, eventually making the whole process smooth, painless, and seamless. The product promises to deliver a tastier solution to other fiber products on the market and will be available in two flavors- Blue Raspberry and Peach Mango.
As the name says, One-Shot Water Amplifier by MixSupps was formulated to amplify the body's electrolytes, fiber, and immunity.
70% of the human body is made of water; sufficient hydration is necessary to stay fit, active, and healthy. According to the National Library of Medicine, almost 75% of Americans are dehydrated or chronically dehydrated. One-Shot Water Amplifier makes drinking water more appealing. Rather than solely addressing dehydration, One-Shot Water Amplifier delivers a healthy dose of fiber, a potent immune support blend, and an adequate ratio of electrolytes all in One-Shot. The One-Shot Amplifier promotes good health and contains zero sugar. The supplement comes in two exceptional flavors- Rainbow Candy and Key Lime.
The Ganbaru Energy supplement is a powerful energy booster. The supplement has been carefully manufactured with the best ingredients for an energy boost:
CarnoSyn®- Clinically proven to improve endurance and delay fatigue
PeakATP®- Has shown to reduce muscular fatigue and improve lean body mass
Nitrosigine® - Improves cognitive function and focus in just 15 minutes
elevATP® - Improves endogenous ATP (the core energy source of the body)
S7® - Clinically proven to stimulate endogenous Nitric Oxide production by up to 230% in the human body
Ganbaru Energy is unique from other energy drinks due to stimulating the body's natural energy production systems rather than using added caffeine. Ganbaru Energy will offer two popular flavors - Lemon Zest and Tiger's Blood.
MixSupps will have free shipping on orders across the U.S. and follows a sustainable shipping process by utilizing reusable shipping boxes.
MixSupps plans to attend sampling, fitness, wellness and sporting events across the country over the next year with expanded footprints in retail partnership in addition to direct-to-home purchases. With sights on expanded product lines, flavors, and bundle packages, MixSupps is poised to provide real solutions for real people. For all press, media, and interview opportunities, contact Publicist Shay Brown of Royal Kingdom PR at shay@royalkingdomagency.com. For more information, please visit http://www.mixsupps.com.
Founded in 2021, MixSupps is a wellness supplement brand in Central Utah. Let's Pee Clear® the company wants consumers to drink and feel their best, so they can 'pee' their best. "Every product MixSupps formulates makes no compromises and cuts no corners. It means our products might be more expensive, but it's because they work." MixSupps products are manufactured in an NSF Certified facility for the highest quality. For more information, visit http://www.mixsupps.com.