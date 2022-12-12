...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, 2 to 6 inches benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible for the
Monday morning commute, particularly north of Salt Lake City.
Snow will shift to a more showery mode later this morning,
with periodic winter driving conditions possible into Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
New Coming-of-Age Romance Book Inspired by Spanish History
Questions about Amalia's past become concerning when she's uprooted from the only life she knows and sold into servitude
South Jordan, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Holly Brough was driving when a train of thought struck her mind. She was transported in her mind to a different time and place. After indulging in her daydream, she went home and began delving into the world of Spanish history, cultivating her coming-of-age romance, "The Name I Choose," the first book of a three-part series.
In the book, readers follow the main character, Amalia, as she's uprooted, at 15, from the only life she knows and sent to an abusive Manuel Tudó's estate. Cruel to Amalia, Tudó says disturbing things about her mother and seeks opportunities to pursue her in moments when she is alone, terrifying Amalia. It isn't until Tudó leaves for the summer that Amalia finds comfort in the arms of the future king of Spain, only to be left alone and pregnant.
To ensure the safety of her unborn child, she flees to the small island of Menorca in the Balearic Sea. Despite her change of scenery, Amalia's past continues to haunt her. She struggles to find independence amid terrible events, which drives her to her lowest point. Finally, Amalia is given a chance out of her situation, but she must turn to an unlikely ally for help.
Experiencing hardships of her own at the hands of another, Brough hopes Amalia's story will help her readers, specifically victims, to keep their hearts open, to trust again, and most importantly, to forgive themselves.
"Christ is our healer and knows what we suffer," said Brough, "but it is often through another person that he lifts our burdens."
Holly Brough didn't love to read until after she gave birth to her first child. Her mother was an avid reader. Their family library was extensive. At a young age, Holly found it difficult to grasp the importance of sitting down in a quiet room with a book in hand. Not until she became a parent did, she value the way books could be helpful, providing adventure, hope, solutions, and insight through the eyes of someone else. Writing "The Name I Choose," has been a rewarding challenge. She loved sharing Amalia's story with her husband, three children, and close friends and family. To learn more, please visit: https://www.hollybrough-tnic.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.