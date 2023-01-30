Support Local Journalism

Debuting author Jonathan Sure announces the publication of 'Poetic Injustice: A True Story of Forbidden Love'

MAPLETON, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jonathan Sure marks his entry in the world of publishing with the release of "Poetic Injustice: A True Story of Forbidden Love" (published by Balboa Press), a fictionalized memoir that follows one man's journey into the true nature of human behavior and emotional healing.


