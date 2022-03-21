EPHRAIM, Utah, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barry A. Baker has released his debut book "Preparing the Way: For the World to Receive the Restored Gospel of Our Savior, Jesus Christ, in these Latter-days," an in-depth and thought-provoking study revealing elements of past, present and future events, woven together to set the stage for the great and dreadful day of the Lord. As an experienced educator and church and public servant, Baker shares knowledge and research in world history that he has learned over the past decades.
In this compelling study, Baker illustrates how the Lord has revealed to His prophets in past dispensations, the history of planet Earth from its unorganized mass of molecules to its present telestial, soon to be terrestrial, and then, finally, celestial form. Baker emphasizes how one of the most apparent principles of world history is that everything seen today had a small beginning somewhere, somehow, influenced by someone. These events have prepared the way for the restoration of the church that Jesus Himself organized in His day and age.
"This thoroughly researched, insightful and thought-provoking book will resonate with many readers, whether LDS members or non-LDS. The history presented is fascinating, and your spiritual message is an important, even essential, one." ̶ Marna, Editor, Archway Publishing
Baker invites readers to embrace the knowledge that the same church that Jesus organized in the ancient Holy Land has been restored to the Earth in these the last days before Jesus Christ, as a resurrected being, returns to earth to rule and reign as King of kings and Lord of lords. The messages throughout "Preparing the Way" will help readers better understand and tolerate what is going on in a seemingly confused and corrupt world by ultimately providing hope.
"Preparing the Way: For the World to Receive the Restored Gospel of Our Savior, Jesus Christ, in these Latter-days"
By Barry A. Baker
ISBN: 9781665705257 (softcover); 9781665705264 (electronic)
Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Archway Publishing
About the author
Barry A. Baker is an experienced educator, full-time missionary, and church and public servant for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He received his bachelor's degree in Speech and English from Utah State University and his master's degree in Educational Administration at Brigham Young University. He served in the Utah Army National Guard for six years with an honorable discharge in 1967 as a staff sergeant. Baker has taught LDS Seminaries and Institutes of Religion in portions of Utah, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, as well as in Manitoba and Ontario, Canada. He and his wife have served three full-time missions for the church. They were the first Latter-day Saint full-time missionaries to serve in the country of Kazakhstan, followed by a second Humanitarian Mission in Russia. They also served a Leadership-Member-Support mission in Florida. Baker has served as branch president for the church four times, two of those at both ends of the globe, in New Zealand and Russia. He has also served as ward bishop, high councilor, district presidency, teaching and administrative positions in the church as well as an Ephraim City Council member. Baker and his wife currently reside in Ephraim, Utah.
