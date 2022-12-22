Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

 By Impartner

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Integrations with iPaaS solutions such as Syncari and Tray.io connect—and keep updated—any partner information from any source or system

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, has eliminated inaccurate partner data through additional partnerships with iPaaS providers such as Syncari, Tray.io and others—that facilitate connections in a company's ecosystem. While Impartner has been longstanding integrated partners with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce, the new integrations bridge the gap between a company's additional direct sales systems and Impartner PRM.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.