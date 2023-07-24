A screenshot of the Kootenay Lake Visualization Tool. Credit: International Kootenay Lake Board of Control. (CNW Group/International Kootenay Lake Board of Control)

NELSON, BC and BONNERS FERRY, ID, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - A new web-based tool provides information to better understand the complexities, competing interests and physical limitations in the management of Kootenay Lake's water levels. You can access the Kootenay Lake Visualization Tool on the International Kootenay Lake Board of Control (IKLBC) website at static.ijc.org/klv/app.html.


