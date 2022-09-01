Pelvic Tumor Images from GPX Multi-Center Clinical Trial

Pelvic Tumor Images from GPX Multi-Center Clinical Trial

 By Fluidx Medical Technology

GPX® Trial Completes Enrollment Demonstrating Successful Tumor Uses and Other Applications

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidx Medical announces completion of trial enrollment for its novel embolic device, GPX. In this multi-center trial, GPX was used to treat a variety of primary and metastatic tumors, renal adenoma tumors, and a range of other arterial and venous applications.

