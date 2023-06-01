...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks as flows are fast and cold.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.0 feet (1408 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to flow just above action
stage with a maximum forecast value of 5.1 feet (1475 cfs)
through Friday, then gradually decrease to just below action
stage by Saturday afternoon.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
New MemberPress Feature Automates Research-Based Revenue-Generating Technique
The Order Bumps add-on lets MemberPress users cross-sell additional products and services to customers at checkout.
CEDAR CITY, Utah, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading WordPress monetization and membership plugin MemberPress today announced the release of its "one-click" Order Bumps add-on. The new feature enables sellers to capitalize on last-minute, spontaneous purchases, and is based on a widely used, research-based cross-selling technique for generating increased revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.