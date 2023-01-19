Named "ReadyLaunch™ by MemberPress," the code-free, automatic page setup function can enable novice users to build a business website in less than one day.
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading WordPress monetization and membership plugin MemberPress today announced the release of its built-in page-styling and -setup function ReadyLaunch™ by MemberPress.
With ReadyLaunch™, users choose pre-built, pre-styled pages for their login, pricing, checkout, courses, and account pages generated by MemberPress. The pre-built, pre-styled elements can also be added to any page on a WordPress site via the content management system's "reusable blocks." The pages are mobile-responsive with sales-optimized layouts.
MemberPress CEO Blair Williams said, "This one's been a long time coming. I'm so excited about it because ReadyLaunch totally levels the playing field for non-techies… for the people who don't have the kind of capital you need to hire a web design firm, or just for creators short on time."
Williams said ReadyLaunch™ reduces the time a startup needs to move from idea to execution. "Your content or products don't have to sit there for months not bringing in revenue. Now you can get busy selling right out of the gate – literally on day one."
About MemberPress:
Developer Blair Williams formed parent organization Caseproof LLC in 2004 as a Utah Limited Liability company. The company has built numerous software products, including Pretty Links, Easy Affiliate, and ThirstyAffiliates, for clients and the public. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used monetization and membership plugin for WordPress.
