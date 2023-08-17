Letting Go: How a Family Crisis Brought Clarity and Authenticity

 By Lisa Hoelzer

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Letting Go: How a Family Crisis Brought Clarity and Authenticity, author Lisa Hoelzer chronicles a tumultuous year in her family's life when her teenagers' needs were in direct conflict with the teachings and beliefs of her lifelong religion.

The doctrines of her church declare that there is only one right way for people to be, one narrow path of righteousness. However, between her children's LGBTQ identities and their struggles with depression and anxiety, Hoelzer knew she needed to expand her perspective.


