75% of U.S consumers expect their financial provider to proactively alert them to financial-related issues

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, today released a new report on the features, functionality, and support that consumers want from their financial providers. MX's latest survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers shows 1 in 4 consumers feel that financial providers don't do enough to support their financial needs. This sentiment is even higher among Gen Z at nearly half (45%). In addition, 54% of consumers said it was likely they would seek a new financial provider if their current provider couldn't deliver on their most wanted features.


