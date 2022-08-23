Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Half of respondents say they are saving less money today; 32% say the amount of debt they owe has increased

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, today released a new report on money habits and behaviors among Gen Z and other generations. Findings show that consumers are less confident in their financial futures due to rising costs — with 50% of respondents saying that thinking about money makes them anxious and 47% agreeing that money is their primary source of stress. Across generations, Gen Z may be most optimistic in the face of these economic challenges, while the majority of Baby Boomers are less confident.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you