Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Most Americans neither like nor dislike Latter-day Saints, and 1 in 3 Americans think they practice polygamy.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 5, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new survey conducted by the B. H. Roberts Foundation (BHR) asked Americans about their attitudes, knowledge, and beliefs about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.