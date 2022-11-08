Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A film about an athlete from Ghana is inspiring children in Africa to dream on. The film, created by On Running, follows athlete Akwasi Frimpong's Olympic journey and his goal to encourage children to find their own dream. The film is called, "A Winter Olympian from Africa."


