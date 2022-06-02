The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) and StateFoodSafety partner to provide KCBS members food safety training courses and exams
OREM, Utah, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StateFoodSafety (SFS), a leader in food safety training, is partnering with the world's largest sanctioning organization for barbeque, The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS), to deliver discounted training courses and food manager exams to all KCBS members.
As part of this program, KCBS members are eligible to purchase training for the following SFS courses at a discounted rate:
-Food Handler: online, accessible on any device, with over 95% pass rate; certification is valid for three years.
-Food Manager: online, mobile-friendly, and unlimited practice exams.
All SFS training courses are ANSI-accredited and include one year of unlimited access to training videos. SFS offers unlimited practice test attempts and the ability to start and stop at learners' convenience. After completing the training courses, certificates are immediately available for all who pass the courses.
"We are thrilled to offer our results-driven food safety training services directly to KCBS members," said Nick DeAngelo, Vice President of Food Safety, "Both SFS and KCBS care deeply about maintaining a strong food safety culture, and this further exemplifies that commitment."
"In addition to competing or judging on the competition barbeque circuit throughout the year, many of our KCBS members also own or work in food businesses," stated Emily Detwiler Chief Executive Officer of the Kansas City Barbeque Society. "We are excited to partner with StateFoodSafety to offer our members easy-to-utilize tools for their food safety training and certification needs at a discounted rate."
About the Kansas City Barbeque Society:
The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, promoting and educating the public about barbeque as a distinctively American cuisine. KCBS is the world's largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts, with approximately 16,000 members in the U.S. and over 37 countries. KCBS sanctions nearly 400 barbeque contests worldwide each year; including destination contests such as the American Royal World Series of Barbeque© and the Jack Daniel's Invitational. For more information, visit us online at http://www.KCBS.us, on Facebook at @KansasCityBarbequeSociety, on Instagram as @kcbbqsociety and on Twitter @KCBBQSociety.
The Kansas City Barbeque Society partners with brands and organizations to create custom barbeque events for consumers, as well as employee engagement. From volunteering at barbeque contests to event production, KCBS members offer assistance to civic and charitable organizations that organize events. KCBS serves as a key influencer and powerhouse of barbeque information; partnering with related trade associations and other contest-sanctioning organizations, tracking trends in barbeque related products and teaming up with various food organizations and the media to promote barbeque.
About StateFoodSafety
StateFoodSafety develops and publishes technology-enhanced food safety training and certification programs that provide superior value to regulatory, restaurant, and hospitality communities. Our vision is to be the most credible, current, and customer-centric food safety education company in America. http://www.statefoodsafety.com
