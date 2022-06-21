Aparna Ray announces publication of her debut collection 'slowly but surely'
SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A collection of poems from author Aparna Ray investigates the vast emotions that accompany the opening of one's hearts to love others and themselves in "slowly but surely: growth is still growth." (published by Archway Publishing).
Ray shares free verse that lyrically explores all aspects of love, her coming-of-age journey, and the joys and heartache that surround close relationships. While encouraging others to allow themselves time to heal and grow through every experience, both good and bad, Ray reflects on why someone seems to be created just for another person, the fears that come with a last kiss, the empty eyes and callous hands and tender glances and shallow words that tug at the heartstrings, and why people sometimes choose to embrace pain rather than love.
"Do not deny yourself little joys for you never know when they will no longer be an option," Ray says. "Tell people you love them freely and frequently. Find your bliss and run."
An excerpt from "slowly but surely" reads:
she will. / she will blossom. / she will sip the wind and dance / with me.
she will. /she will blossom. / she will carry the world and sing with the gods that / don't see.
she will. / she will blossom. / she will blossom with or without / a bee.
"slowly but surely" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Slowly-but-Surely-Growth-Growth-ebook/dp/B09W4RBSZ1.
"slowly but surely"
By Aparna Ray
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 170 pages | ISBN 9781665715423
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 170 pages | ISBN 9781665715430
E-Book | 170 pages | ISBN 9781665715447
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Aparna Ray is a young adult whose debut book of poetry is inspired by her beloved grandmother, Aii, to whom she owes her life, love, and words. She resides in Salt Lake City, Utah.
