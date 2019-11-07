Nexant_Logo.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexant announces that EMI Health, from whom they lease their Salt Lake City, UT, office has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy performance. Nexant Engineer, Chris Cox, served as the Licensed Professional on the ENERGY STAR certification and worked with Mike Greenhalgh, the building owner, to compile 12 months of usage data, as well as measure site characteristics. Nexant Lighting Specialist, Barry Pomeroy, contributed to the building performance by tuning the lights to deliver only the light output needed, which resulted in a nearly 30% reduction in light power on Nexant's floor. Nexant Senior Engineer, Matthew Meyer, designed and coordinated the construction of the office space. This is the first year that EMI Health has earned the ENERGY STAR. Nexant was happy to assist in this certification as part of our commitment to conserve natural resources and produce fewer carbon emissions.