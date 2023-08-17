Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Nexus IT, a leading managed service provider (MSP) based in Utah, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fast Company for the second consecutive year.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexus IT, a leading managed service provider (MSP) based in Utah, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fast Company for the second consecutive year. This prestigious award is a testament to Nexus IT's commitment to excellence, innovation, and remarkable growth in the technology industry.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.