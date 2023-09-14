Nexus IT is excited to announce its 25th anniversary. Founded in 1998, the company has stood as a pillar in the state's tech industry, offering a diverse range of services from IT support to cloud computing to cybersecurity.
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexus IT, a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP) specializing in comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions for businesses across Utah, is excited to announce its 25th anniversary. Founded in 1998, the company has stood as a pillar in the state's tech industry, offering a diverse range of services from IT support to cloud computing to cybersecurity.
"Over the past 25 years, we have seen tremendous change in the tech industry," says Earl Foote, CEO and Founder of Nexus IT. "From the infancy of the internet to the current era of cloud and mobile computing, we've adapted and grown with each new wave of technology, always striving to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients."
A Journey of Innovation and Growth:
Nexus IT began as a small startup with a mission to provide reliable and affordable IT services to local businesses. Over the years, the company has expanded its client base to include enterprises and public sector organizations, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The team has grown from a modest group of passionate technologists to a robust force of leading-edge IT professionals.
Commitment to Excellence:
Quality has always been at the forefront of Nexus IT's service delivery. The company has earned numerous industry certifications and awards, including the prestigious Microsoft Gold Partner designation and a place in the MSP 500, a ranking of the world's top managed services providers.
"We couldn't be more excited about what the future holds," adds Foote. "Our continued investment in state-of-the-art technologies and employee training ensures that Nexus IT will remain a trusted partner for businesses, ready to tackle the ever-evolving challenges of the IT landscape."
About Nexus IT
Nexus IT is a Utah-based Managed Services Provider specializing in delivering comprehensive IT solutions to businesses of all sizes. Founded in 1998, Nexus IT has gained a reputation for quality service, reliability, and industry-leading expertise.
For more information about Nexus IT and its services, please visit www.nexusitc.net.
