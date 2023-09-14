Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexus IT, a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP) specializing in comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions for businesses across Utah, is excited to announce its 25th anniversary. Founded in 1998, the company has stood as a pillar in the state's tech industry, offering a diverse range of services from IT support to cloud computing to cybersecurity.


