Almost a third (31%) of Americans feel more positive about giving and receiving gift cards this holiday season, compared to before the pandemic when they were often considered the gift of last resort.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New research[1] by CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company, has revealed that almost a third (31%) of Americans feel more positive about giving and receiving gift cards this holiday season, compared to before the pandemic when they were often considered the gift of last resort. As a result, over a quarter (28%) of U.S. adults now buy gift cards once a month or more.


