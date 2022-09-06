(PRNewsfoto/Noble)

Noble utilizes subjective and objective data, AI-driven, automated treatment protocol, and trained mental health professionals to remotely monitor patients and impact outcomes.

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A lack of objective measurement tools has resulted in a mental health crisis that often goes undetected and untreated - studies show that as many as 70% of individuals struggling with depression go undiagnosed in primary care.(1)

