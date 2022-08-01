XO Cross 14 Microcatheter (PRNewsfoto/Transit Scientific)

XO Cross Catheter Platform successfully used in peripheral vascular procedures utilizing pedal artery retrograde access to treat complex Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) patients.

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Scientific reports multiple successful peripheral vascular procedures with the XO Cross Catheter Platform utilizing pedal retrograde access. The non-tapered 2Fr XO Cross 14 Microcatheter in 90cm, 135cm, and 175cm lengths is designed to facilitate guidewire support, guidewire exchange, and contrast media injection during complex peripheral vascular interventions.    

