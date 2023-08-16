Nora Mental Health

Nora Mental Health Signs 31 Multi-Unit Development Agreement

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nora Mental Health, an innovator in mental health services founded by Dr. Cullen Hardy, announced today that it has launched its franchise development program and will be expanding nationwide in a significant way. Through a 24-unit area developer agreement and an option for an additional 7 clinics, John and Dennis Webb are set to aggressively expand Nora Mental Health west into Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The father-and-son entrepreneurs decided to invest in Nora Mental Health as their next project because of its untapped brand potential and the opportunity to improve access to mental health care for everyone, regardless of age or identity.


