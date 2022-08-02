Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

Two of top three largest public universities in Arizona now use Canvas to create a reliable, open and inclusive learning environment

SALT LAKE CITY, August 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, today announced that Northern Arizona University (NAU) selected Canvas as its new learning management system, to empower student success through reliable, open and inclusive educational technology. Canvas LMS is part of the Instructure Learning Platform and is the market-share leader in higher education. Through the Canvas implementation, NAU and Instructure will collaborate to support the institution's focus on student learning and success and to ensure a smooth transition for students and teachers as they migrate away from the previous LMS provider.

