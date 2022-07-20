Nissan USA, MotorTrend and More to Sponsor FuelFest This Month
SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FuelFest, the world-class automotive experience benefiting Reach Out WorldWide, will take place at Utah Motorsports Campus (512 Sheep Lane) in Grantsville on Saturday, July 23. Now in its fourth year, FuelFest blends the enthusiast's passion for the automotive world with celebrities, live music, racing, great food, drinks and art. This year, FuelFest will welcome a stellar lineup of sponsors to the Salt Lake City event.
This month, FuelFest will be joined by big-name sponsors including Yokohama Tires, MotorTrend, STeK, Radford Racing School and more. Kick the day off at the Yokohama Tire Festival Stage which will feature live performances from Mvdness, Meirlin, Luca Lush and headliner Jackal. Meanwhile, MotorTrend will be giving out exclusive deals to all attendees. STeK is the official paint protection sponsor and will have a set booth for all paint protection needs. Plus, Radford Racing School, the official trackday sponsor, will hold free tutorial ride alongs for all trackday drivers.
Meguiar's Car Care Products will sponsor the Premium Show Vehicle Area and will offer premium car care products to guests. 80Eighty, local heroes dedicated to bringing everyone their dream car, will be bringing two current giveaway vehicles. Leen Customs, the official pin designer for FuelFest have created the fourth limited pin of 2022, a Subaru Impreza 22B, which will be available for sale at all FuelFest merch booths. Automotive Addiction is also bringing a massive showcase of rare, incredible supercars, hypercars, exotics and more. Factory Nissan is an annual sponsor of FuelFest and will be showcasing top local Nissans in their curated space.
"We are thrilled to have so many renowned sponsors joining us in Utah this month," said Cody Walker, CEO of Reach Out WorldWide and brother of the late Paul Walker. "With this being our first show in Salt Lake City, we're looking forward to bringing an unforgettable experience to the community which will continue on for years to come."
FuelFest will present a massive live action drift course operated by Salt City Drift where drifters will be showing off their precision driving skills all day at the. Fans can enjoy shows by the best local drivers and also appearances by professional Formula Drift drivers Branden and Amanda Sorenson. The global experience will also include guest appearances from Cody Walker, cars including ones used in the Fast and Furious movie franchise, interactive sponsor exhibits, art displays, craft food, drinks and more.
A portion of the event's proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the nonprofit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by his brother, Cody Walker. The organization was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti and Walker was inspired to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster. ROWW's mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations. As of 2021, ROWW has raised more than $160,000 through the FuelFest events to benefit those in need.
FuelFest brings the passion of the automotive community to major cities across the globe, showcasing an eclectic collection of cars and music while creating an everlasting experience that leaves fans looking forward to the next event. In 2022, FuelFest will make its way to Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Plus, on Aug. 11, FuelFest will make its way overseas to Tokyo to make history as the biggest car event to hit Japan.
About FuelFest
Co-founded by Cody Walker and Chris Lee, FuelFest is their vision of creating a world-class automotive celebration to incorporate the passion of entertainment and art launched in 2019. With each having many successful endeavors, the collaboration of their visions brought to life through FuelFest and beyond impacted enthusiasts of all ages, communities and the industry. FuelFest is committed to helping fulfill Paul's Legacy by contributing a portion of the proceeds from every show to Reach Out WorldWide – garnering the passion and generosity of the car community to help spread goodwill and make a true difference in lives that need it most. For further press information and opportunities visit http://www.FuelFest.com.
About Reach Out WorldWide
Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW) was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer, Paul Walker. After a massive earthquake devastated Haiti, Paul spontaneously organized a relief team that responded to the disaster. On the trip, Paul saw a gap between the availability of skilled resources and the requirement for such personnel in post-disaster situations. Upon returning from Haiti, Paul established ROWW with the purpose of fulfilling this unmet need. Since Paul's passing, ROWW continues to be a platform for like-minded individuals to make a difference in other people's lives. It started as an idea and has transformed into a culture equally benefiting the volunteers as much as the people they are assisting. It's turning the "I generation" into a "goodwill generation." It's giving good people not just a voice but a chance to act.
