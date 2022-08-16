Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Space a subsidiary of Pure Capital Solutions (OTC: PCST), and Space Prize have awarded the winners of the NYC Space Prize Challenge individual scholarships for the Nova Space Professional Development Program. Both organizations are passionate about diversifying and democratizing the space industry and have committed themselves to assisting STEM students from marginalized communities by offering programs and scholarships that pave the way for exciting careers in the growing space economy.

The unique collaboration between Nova Space and Space Prize supports national efforts to ensure that the space economy of the future is supported by a diverse workforce that includes underrepresented and minority communities. New projects currently under development from Nova Space include a K-12 space training program that supports creating a diverse pipeline of space professionals.

