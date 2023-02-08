Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad Corporation announces a partnership with Ikonopedia to enhance clinical excellence with a complete breast care platform, NovaMG Pro. The solution utilizes both an efficient and easy-to-use viewer and next-generation software tracking and reporting. Novarad excels as an industry leader in breast care and has been providing advanced imaging solutions to hospitals and imaging centers for more than 30 years.


