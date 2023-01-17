Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

CryptoChart Lite Medical Image Sharing System Provides Secure Medical Imaging and Digital Records Transfer via Secure QR Code or Web Access Code

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad announced today its release of CryptoChart Lite, a web-based version of the healthcare company's CryptoChart medical image and report sharing system, to developing countries at no cost.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.