VisAR, an augmented reality surgical navigation system from Novarad, receives FDA clearance for interoperative stereotactic spinal surgical guidance.

 By Novarad Corporation

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad Corporation announces a strategic alliance with a network of well-established specialty Neurosurgical and Spine distribution partners within the US. The initial network covers locations from the Eastern seaboard to Texas, with additional partners to be added throughout the entire USA in the 4th quarter of 2022. These medical device distributors bring widespread experience and a strong local presence to support the growth of Novarad's new VisAR and OpenSight product lines.

