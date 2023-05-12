Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad's VisAR, a surgical navigation system that uses augmented reality, has received clearance from Indonesia's FDA for intraoperative use in stereotactic spinal surgery. VisAR is accurate for both open and minimally invasive surgery (MISS). This cutting-edge technology enables surgeons to transform a patient's imaging data into a 3D hologram, which can be projected onto the patient's body with extreme precision. This allows surgeons to concentrate solely on the surgical objective without requiring them to look away towards a separate monitor, providing accurate surgical guidance.


