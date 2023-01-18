Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The efficacy of Novarad's VisAR Augmented Reality Guidance system demonstrated an angular error of 1.3° (close to what can be achieved with a robot and below the 2° standard for stereotactic cranial navigation set by the FDA in a recent published article in the peer reviewed journal Neurosurgery for simulated external ventricular drain (EVD) placement.


