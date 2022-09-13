Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

North Las Vegas Joins West Jordan, Utah, and Colorado Springs as Next Location for Sustainable, Western US Wholesale and Colocation Site

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novva Data Centers, a state-of-the-art data center company providing purpose-built data center facilities, announced plans to open a new data center in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Construction on the 275,000 square foot, 100MW, $400 Million data center in North Las Vegas began in October 2021, and the facility is expected to open in late 2023. The data center, which will be located on a 20 acre campus, is Novva's third location, joining existing facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and West Jordan, Utah.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you