RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage CNS biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has obtained approximately $11 million in unsecured debt financing (the "Note") from Streeterville Capital, LLC, a Utah limited liability company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Note (approximately $10 million) to support its NRX-101 development programs for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression and PTSD and for general corporate purposes.


