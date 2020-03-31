PROVO, Utah, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin's ageLOC LumiSpa was today named the recipient of the 2020 NewBeauty Award for Best Cleansing Device. Award winners were selected by NewBeauty editors for the 10th Annual NewBeauty Awards, one of the leading publications and awards programs in the beauty industry.
ageLOC LumiSpa is a dual-action personal skin care device that works with specifically formulated treatment cleansers to deliver dramatic skin renewal and deep cleansing in a single treatment. It has been a top-selling product for Nu Skin in the world's number one at-home beauty device system brand in 2017 and 2018*. LumiSpa's success since its launch two years ago has also helped the ageLOC product line to grow into a cumulative $10 billion brand worldwide.
ageLOC is Nu Skin's premiere line of innovative products that target the signs of aging at their source. The first ageLOC product was introduced in 2008, and the line now spans across Nu Skin's portfolio of personal care and nutrition products.
"We're thrilled the editors of NewBeauty validated what our customers have been telling us since the launch of ageLOC LumiSpa—that it is the best treatment and cleansing device available," said Ryan Napierski, president. "It has been a top-selling product for us and will be a great companion product to our next innovative beauty device being introduced in many of our markets toward the end of this year."
NewBeauty Awards
NewBeauty editors tested nearly 10,000 products with the goal of selecting the top performers in skin, makeup, body, smile, wellness, fragrance, and in-office treatment categories. The winners represent effective solutions to readers' most frustrating beauty concerns and empower them to look and feel their absolute best.
About Nu Skin
Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.
*Source: Euromonitor International Ltd; Retail Value RSP terms; all channels; 2017 and 2018. Includes at-home Skin Care Devices exclusively paired with topical consumable of same brand. Based on Euromonitor custom research methodology, Jan/Feb 2019. Includes electric facial cleansers as defined in Passport database; does not include hair care/removal, body shavers, or oral care appliances.