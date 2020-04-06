PROVO, Utah, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Nu Skin was recognized as one of the best places to work by Direct Selling News (DSN). Nu Skin has received this award every year since the recognition's establishment in 2016. Additionally, Nu Skin was ranked #7 on the DSN Global 100 list of the top revenue-generating direct selling companies.
Direct Selling News' Best Places to Work winners are determined through surveys completed by thousands of employees within the direct selling industry. These surveys measure traits like employee engagement and satisfaction, workplace culture, and how well the company vision resonates with its workforce.
"We offer exceptional benefits, memorable experiences, and fun perks, but a key to our success is creating a culture where employees feel valued and empowered," said Jeff Bettinger, SVP global human resources. "We've taken this to the next level by developing the 'Nu Skin Way,' a guideline for our workforce that supports our mission of being a force for good in the world. It's small shifts like this that can considerably impact a company's culture."
Nu Skin was also recognized for its revenue in 2019, ranking at #7 in the DSN Global 100. This year is the 11th year of the annual rankings, and Nu Skin has been recognized as a top-performing company in the global direct selling industry each year.
"As a company, we consistently focus on developing innovative products, leveraging the latest technology and providing rewarding opportunities and incentive programs to our sales leaders," said Ritch Wood, CEO. "What really makes us a top-performing company, though, is our focus on people—from our customers to our brand affiliates to our employees. This is our key to success. As we fulfill our mission to improve lives, growth and success will follow."
About Nu Skin
Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.