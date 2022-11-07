Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS), a global beauty and wellness leader, today announced that its Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Joseph Y. Chang received an award for "outstanding contributions in personalized nutrition" after delivering the 16th annual Kosuna Distinguished Lecture in Nutrition at the University of California, Davis, last week. Presented by the university's Department of Nutrition, this award is given for extraordinary achievements and contributions to nutritional science.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.