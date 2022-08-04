Nu Skin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.)

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.385 per share, which will be paid on Sept. 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on Aug. 26, 2022.

