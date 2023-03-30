Nu Skin logo (PRNewsfoto/Nu Skin Enterprises)

Nu Skin logo (PRNewsfoto/Nu Skin Enterprises)

 By Nu Skin Enterprises

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Company to release Q1 results May 3

PROVO, Utah, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced the resignation of its chief financial officer, Mark Lawrence, effective March 31, 2023. After six years at the company, Lawrence has elected to pursue an outside opportunity but will remain as a senior advisor through April 2023 to support a smooth transition. Additionally, the company is reiterating first quarter and annual 2023 guidance provided on Feb. 15, 2023.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.