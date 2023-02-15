Company Provides Initial Outlook for Q1 and FY 2023
PROVO, Utah, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.
Executive Summary
Q4 2022 vs. Prior-year Quarter
Revenue:
$522.3 million; (22)%
• (7)% FX impact or $(51) million
Earnings Per Share
$1.15 or $0.89 excluding restructuring and impairment charges
Customers:
1,147,124; (16)%
Paid Affiliates:
236,956; (13)%
Sales Leaders:
48,737; (21)%

2022 vs. 2021
Revenue:
$2.23 billion; (17)%
• (5)% FX impact or $(150) million
Earnings Per Share
$2.07 or $2.90 excluding restructuring and impairment charges and
"We made steady progress toward our Nu Vision 2025 strategy, despite persistent macro-economic challenges, which primarily included COVID-related disruptions in Mainland China, global inflation and foreign currency headwinds," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. "We achieved several key milestones during 2022 including the introduction of our first connected device, ageLOC® LumiSpa® iO, further strengthening our position as the world's leading beauty device system brand; the rollout of our Vera and Stela apps in all markets, which provide increased consumer and affiliate engagement; and steady advancements with our social commerce model. While we saw our sales channel contract primarily due to macroeconomic factors, we drove annual revenue growth of 4 percent in the U.S. and 2 percent in Southeast Asia/Pacific. Japan and Hong Kong/Taiwan also grew in constant currency, while reported revenue was down due to FX headwinds.
"Looking ahead, while the macro-environment remains uncertain, we expect it to steadily improve throughout the year. We remain confident in our Nu Vision 2025 strategy to help drive long-term growth and increase shareholder value, which we will update on our earnings call today. During the year, we will be advancing our EmpowerMe personalized beauty and wellness strategy by introducing our body iO smart, connected device system and rolling out our TRMe® weight management line. We will also continue to enhance our Vera and Stela apps with additional capabilities, features and improvements to streamline the overall user experience. In addition, as we continue to expand our affiliate-powered social commerce model, we will focus on stabilizing performance in more challenged regions and leveraging best practices from our markets that are further along in their social commerce transition. Lastly, as we navigate the year ahead, we will continue to be conservative in our guidance and prudent in our cost management while we invest in our future."
Q4 2022 Year-over-year Operating Results
Revenue:
$522.3 million compared to $673.4 million
• (7)% FX impact or $(51) million
Gross Margin:
71.7% compared to 74.2% or 75.2% excluding restructuring and
• Impacted by geographic footprint, foreign currency and
• Nu Skin business was 74.9% compared to 77.9%
Selling Expenses:
38.5% compared to 39.1%
• Nu Skin business was 40.5% compared to 41.4%
G&A Expenses:
24.4% compared to 24.4%
Operating Margin:
5.3% or 8.8% excluding restructuring and impairment charges,
Other Income /
$(3.1) million compared to $(1.9) million
Income Tax Rate:
(134.9)% or (3.7)% excluding restructuring and impairment charges
EPS:
$1.15 or $0.89 excluding restructuring and impairment charges and
Stockholder Value
Dividend Payments:
$19.0 million
Stock Repurchases:
$10.0 million
• $175.4 million remaining in authorization
Q1 and Full-year 2023 Outlook
Q1 2023 Revenue:
$450 to $490 million; (26) to (19)%
• Approximately (6) to (5)% FX impact
Q1 2023 EPS:
$0.17 to $0.27 or $0.25 to $0.35 non-GAAP
2023 Revenue:
$2.03 to $2.18 billion; (9)% to (2)%
• Approximately (2) to (1)% FX impact
2023 EPS:
$2.27 to $2.67 or $2.35 to $2.75 non-GAAP
"Our initial 2023 guidance assumes the global macro environment remains challenging in the near-term, improving throughout the year," said Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer. "Our annual revenue guidance is $2.03 to $2.18 billion, with an approximate 1 to 2 percent foreign currency headwind. We anticipate reported EPS of $2.27 to $2.67 or $2.35 to $2.75 excluding charges associated with a modest amount of 2023 restructuring. For the first quarter, we project revenue of $450 to $490 million, assuming a negative foreign currency impact of approximately 5 to 6 percent, with reported earnings per share of $0.17 to $0.27 or $0.25 to $0.35 when excluding an anticipated first-quarter restructuring and impairment charge of $5 to $10 million."
Conference Call
The Nu Skin Enterprises management team will host a conference call with the investment community today at 5 p.m. (ET). Those wishing to access the webcast, as well as the financial information presented during the call, can visit the Investor Relations page on the company's website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same page through March 1, 2023.
About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.
Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the macro-environment and the company's performance, growth, shareholder value, financial position, strategies, vision, transformation, initiatives, product pipeline and product introductions, digital and social-commerce tools and initiatives, customers, sales leaders, affiliates, and operational improvements; projections regarding revenue, expenses, operating income, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations, uses of cash and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "continue," "outlook," "guidance," "remain," "become," "plan," "potential," "expand," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.
The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:
- risk that epidemics, including COVID-19 and related disruptions, and other crises could negatively impact our business;
- adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;
- risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, increased scrutiny of sales force actions, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;
- any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;
- political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties, including trade policies, associated with operating in Mainland China and other international markets;
- uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;
- risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;
- uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;
- risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;
- regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;
- unpredictable economic conditions and events globally;
- the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties or tariffs on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and
- continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.
The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.
Earnings per share, gross margin, operating margin, and income tax rate, each excluding restructuring and impairment charges and/or tax method changes, also are non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring and impairment charges and tax method changes are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors, lenders and analysts because removing the impact of restructuring and impairment charges and tax method changes facilitates period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. Please see the reconciliations of these items to our earnings per share and other income (expense) calculated under GAAP, below.
The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Constant-
2022
2021
Change
Change
Nu Skin
Americas
$
128,921
$
144,000
(10) %
(7) %
Mainland China
73,935
130,708
(43) %
(37) %
Southeast Asia/Pacific
76,606
90,313
(15) %
(8) %
South Korea
60,029
92,528
(35) %
(26) %
Japan
53,877
63,215
(15) %
6 %
EMEA
55,337
68,066
(19) %
(9) %
Hong Kong/Taiwan
39,789
47,816
(17) %
(10) %
Nu Skin other
1,525
156
878 %
876 %
Total Nu Skin
490,019
636,802
(23) %
(15) %
Rhyz Investments
Manufacturing
29,560
36,360
(19) %
(19) %
Rhyz other
2,761
274
908 %
908 %
Total Rhyz Investments
32,321
36,634
(12) %
(12) %
Total
$
522,340
$
673,436
(22) %
(15) %
The following table sets forth revenue for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):
Year Ended
December 31,
Constant-
2022
2021
Change
Change
Nu Skin
Americas
$
508,537
$
547,755
(7) %
(5) %
Mainland China
360,389
568,774
(37) %
(35) %
Southeast Asia/Pacific
344,411
336,651
2 %
7 %
South Korea
268,707
354,252
(24) %
(15) %
Japan
224,896
266,216
(16) %
—
EMEA
204,275
283,200
(28) %
(19) %
Hong Kong/Taiwan
157,197
162,611
(3) %
1 %
Nu Skin other
3,959
3,653
8 %
8 %
Total Nu Skin
2,072,371
2,523,112
(18) %
(12) %
Rhyz Investments
Manufacturing
149,458
172,120
(13) %
(13) %
Rhyz other
3,830
437
776 %
776 %
Total Rhyz Investments
153,288
172,557
(11) %
(11) %
Total
$
2,225,659
$
2,695,669
(17) %
(12) %
The following table provides information concerning the number of Customers, Paid Affiliates and Sales Leaders in our core Nu Skin business for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Customers
2022
2021
Change
Americas
299,287
336,564
(11) %
Mainland China
202,933
315,418
(36) %
Southeast Asia/Pacific
141,183
169,601
(17) %
South Korea
123,749
146,354
(15) %
Japan
119,152
122,813
(3) %
EMEA
197,917
210,414
(6) %
Hong Kong/Taiwan
62,903
66,395
(5) %
Total
1,147,124
1,367,559
(16) %
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Paid Affiliates
2022
2021
Change
Americas
42,633
49,328
(14) %
Mainland China
23,436
30,546
(23) %
Southeast Asia/Pacific
38,653
44,050
(12) %
South Korea
45,058
52,036
(13) %
Japan
38,021
38,428
(1) %
EMEA
31,869
36,482
(13) %
Hong Kong/Taiwan
17,286
20,155
(14) %
Total
236,956
271,025
(13) %
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Sales Leaders
2022
2021
Change
Americas
9,594
10,879
(12) %
Mainland China(1)
12,359
18,207
(32) %
Southeast Asia/Pacific
6,999
8,800
(20) %
South Korea
6,094
8,224
(26) %
Japan
5,936
5,864
1 %
EMEA
4,740
5,743
(17) %
Hong Kong/Taiwan
3,015
3,666
(18) %
Total
48,737
61,383
(21) %
(1) The December 31, 2022 number reflects a modified Sales Leader definition, as described in our annual report on form 10-K.
- "Customers" are persons who have purchased directly from the Company during the three months ended as of the date indicated. Our Customer numbers include members of our sales force who made such a purchase, including Paid Affiliates and those who qualify as Sales Leaders, but they do not include consumers who purchase directly from members of our sales force.
- "Paid Affiliates" are any Brand Affiliates, as well as members of our sales force in Mainland China, who earned sales compensation during the three-month period. In all of our markets besides Mainland China, we refer to members of our independent sales force as "Brand Affiliates" because their primary role is to promote our brand and products through their personal social networks.
- "Sales Leaders" are the three-month average of our monthly Brand Affiliates, as well as sales employees and independent marketers in Mainland China, who achieved certain qualification requirements as of the end of each month of the quarter.
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
522,340
$
673,436
$
2,225,659
$
2,695,669
Cost of sales
147,816
173,775
630,915
675,223
Gross profit
374,524
499,661
1,594,744
2,020,446
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
201,031
263,265
879,634
1,080,153
General and administrative expenses
127,664
164,206
555,769
654,431
Restructuring and impairment expenses
18,370
51,870
48,494
51,870
Total operating expenses
347,065
479,341
1,483,897
1,786,454
Operating income (loss)
27,459
20,320
110,847
233,992
Other income (expense), net
(3,104)
(1,884)
(21,877)
(1,533)
Income before provision for income taxes
24,355
18,436
88,970
232,459
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(32,860)
27,666
(15,808)
85,193
Net income (loss)
$
57,215
$
(9,230)
$
104,778
$
147,266
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
1.16
$
(0.19)
$
2.10
$
2.93
Diluted
$
1.15
$
(0.18)
$
2.07
$
2.86
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):
Basic
49,452
49,862
50,002
50,193
Diluted
49,783
50,801
50,525
51,427
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
264,725
$
339,593
Current investments
13,784
15,221
Accounts receivable, net
47,360
41,299
Inventories, net
346,183
399,931
Prepaid expenses and other
87,816
76,906
Total current assets
759,868
872,950
Property and equipment, net
444,806
453,674
Operating lease right-of-use assets
98,734
120,973
Goodwill
206,432
206,432
Other intangible assets, net
66,701
76,991
Other assets
244,429
175,460
Total assets
$
1,820,970
$
1,906,480
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
53,963
$
49,993
Accrued expenses
280,280
372,201
Current portion of long-term debt
25,000
107,500
Total current liabilities
359,243
529,694
Operating lease liabilities
76,540
88,759
Long-term debt
377,466
268,781
Other liabilities
110,425
106,474
Total liabilities
923,674
993,708
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock – 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6 million shares issued
91
91
Additional paid-in capital
613,278
601,703
Treasury stock, at cost – 41.1 million and 40.7 million shares
(1,569,061)
(1,526,860)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(86,509)
(73,896)
Retained earnings
1,939,497
1,911,734
Total stockholders' equity
897,296
912,772
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
$1,820,970
$
1,906,480
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross profit
$
374,524
$
499,661
$
1,594,744
$
2,020,446
Impact of restructuring and impairment:
Inventory write-off
-
6,656
26,905
6,656
Adjusted gross profit
$
374,524
$
506,317
$
1,621,649
$
2,027,102
Gross margin
71.7 %
74.2 %
71.7 %
75.0 %
Gross margin, excluding restructuring impact
71.7 %
75.2 %
72.9 %
75.2 %
Revenue
$
522,340
$
673,436
$
2,225,659
$
2,695,669
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Income
$
27,459
$
20,320
$
110,847
$
233,992
Impact of restructuring and impairment:
Restructuring and impairment
18,369
51,870
48,493
51,870
Inventory write-off
-
6,656
26,905
6,656
Adjusted operating income
$
45,828
$
78,846
$
186,245
$
292,518
Operating margin
5.3 %
3.0 %
5.0 %
8.7 %
Operating margin, excluding restructuring impact
8.8 %
11.7 %
8.4 %
10.9 %
Revenue
$
522,340
$
673,436
$
2,225,659
$
2,695,669
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
$
(32,860)
$
27,666
$
(15,808)
$
85,193
Impact of restructuring on provision for
(903)
(6,933)
10,651
(6,933)
Impact of Tax Changes
32,187
-
32,187
-
Provision for income taxes, excluding
$
(1,576)
$
20,733
$
27,030
$
78,260
Income before provision for income taxes
24,355
18,436
88,970
232,459
Impact of restructuring and impairment expense:
Inventory write-off
-
6,656
26,905
6,656
Restructuring and impairment
18,369
51,870
48,493
51,870
Impact of charges associated with our Q4
Unrealized investment loss
-
-
9,009
-
Income before provision for income taxes,
$
42,724
$
76,962
$
173,377
$
290,985
Effective tax rate
-134.9 %
150.1 %
-17.8 %
36.6 %
Effective tax rate, excluding restructuring impact
-3.7 %
26.9 %
15.6 %
26.9 %
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
57,215
$
(9,230)
$
104,778
$
147,266
Impact of restructuring and impairment expense:
Restructuring and impairment
18,369
51,870
48,493
51,870
Cost of sales - Restructuring
-
6,656
26,905
6,656
Tax impact
903
6,933
(9,566)
6,933
Impact of charges associated with our Q4
Unrealized loss on investment
-
-
9,009
-
Tax impact
-
-
(1,085)
-
Tax impact from method change
(32,187)
-
(32,187)
-
Adjusted net income
$
44,300
$
56,229
$
146,347
$
212,725
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.15
$
(0.18)
$
2.07
$
2.86
Diluted earnings per share, excluding
$
0.89
$
1.11
$
2.90
$
4.14
Weighted-average common shares
49,783
50,801
50,525
51,427
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Three months ended
Year ended December 31,
2023 - Low-end
2023 High-end
2023 - Low-end
2023 High-end
Earnings Per Share
$
0.17
$
0.27
$
2.27
$
2.67
Impact of restructuring and impairment expense:
Restructuring and impairment
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
Tax impact
(0.02)
(0.02)
(0.02)
(0.02)
Adjusted EPS
$
0.25
$
0.35
$
2.35
$
2.75
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nu-skin-enterprises-reports-fourth-quarter-and-2022-financial-results-301748090.html
SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises
