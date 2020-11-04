PROVO, Utah, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced third-quarter results of 19 percent revenue growth and 37 percent earnings per share growth and raised its guidance for 2020.
Executive Summary
Q3 2020 vs. Prior-Year Quarter
Revenue:
$703.3 million; +19%
• Less than (1%) fx impact
Earnings Per Share (EPS):
$1.08; +37%
Sales Leaders:
68,516; +12%
Customers:
1,539,511; +28%
"We continued to build momentum with accelerated results in the third quarter, as we generated revenue and earnings per share well above expectations," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer. "As we executed on our long-term strategy, we drove double-digit growth in both customers and sales leaders with revenue improvements in all but one reporting segment. We delivered strong double-digit growth in the Americas, Pacific and EMEA regions, with modest growth throughout most of Asia. Mainland China continues to stabilize with sequentially improving revenue, customers and sales leaders, and we remain on track for a return to year-over-year growth in China in the fourth quarter. Our manufacturing division contributed to our results with impressive 34 percent growth.
"We are outpacing our 2020 growth projections due to strong product demand and ongoing digital investments that empower our sales leaders and affiliates to build a socially enabled business. We are also benefitting from the current environment where more individuals are working from home and shopping online. Currently, approximately 90 percent of Nu Skin revenue is coming from digital transactions."
Q3 2020 Year-Over-Year Operating Results
Revenue:
$703.3 million compared to $589.9 million
• Less than (1%) fx impact
Gross Margin:
73.9% compared to 76.2%
• Nu Skin business was 76.3% compared to 78.6%
• Impacted by increased freight charges and geographic mix
Selling Expenses:
39.9% compared to 39.3%
• Nu Skin business was 42.4% compared to 41.5%
G&A Expenses:
23.5% compared to 25.1%
Operating Margin:
10.6% compared to 11.8%
• Impacted by lower gross margin
Other Income / (Expense):
$0.5 million compared to ($5.0) million
Income Tax Rate:
24.7% compared to 32.1%
• Benefited by geographic mix
EPS:
$1.08 compared to $0.79
Stockholder Value
Dividend Payments:
$19.2 million
Stock Repurchases:
$20.0 million
• $342.8 million remaining in authorization
Q4 and Full-Year 2020 Outlook
Q4 2020 Revenue:
$720 to $750 million; +23 to 29%
• Approximately +1% fx impact
Q4 2020 EPS:
$1.10 to $1.20; +53 to 67%
2020 Revenue:
$2.55 to $2.58 billion; +6 to 7%
• Approximately (1%) fx impact
2020 EPS:
$3.35 to $3.45; +8 to 11%
"The growth in our core Nu Skin business is generating a great deal of energy ahead of our fourth-quarter ageLOC Boost and Nutricentials product introductions, and we continue to see increasing demand in our manufacturing segment. This gives us confidence that we will have a strong fourth quarter with momentum heading into 2021 when we fully launch these products and continue to extend our socially enabled business throughout our markets," Wood concluded.
Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer, added, "Given our third-quarter results above previous guidance and momentum in the business, we are raising our guidance for the remainder of the year. As we look ahead to the fourth quarter, we anticipate revenue of $720 to $750 million, which includes an approximate 1 percent favorable foreign currency impact, and earnings per share of $1.10 to $1.20. We are raising our 2020 revenue guidance to $2.55 to $2.58 billion, which reflects a negative foreign currency impact of approximately 1 percent, and we anticipate annual earnings per share of $3.35 to $3.45."
Conference Call
The Nu Skin Enterprises management team will host a conference call with the investment community today at 5 p.m. (ET). Those wishing to access the webcast, as well as the financial information presented during the call, can visit the Investor Relations page on the company's website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same URL through Nov. 18, 2020.
About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, our strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.
Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, growth, product launches, customers and sales leaders, strategies and initiatives; statements of management's expectations regarding the future status of the COVID-19 pandemic globally and across the company's markets, and government and public behavior in response to such status; projections regarding revenue, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "continue," "anticipate," "project," "outlook," "guidance," "plan," "continue," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.
The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:
- risk that epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and other crises could negatively impact our business;
- adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;
- risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;
- any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;
- political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties associated with operating in international markets, including Mainland China;
- uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;
- risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;
- uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;
- risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;
- regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;
- unpredictable economic conditions and events globally, including trade policies and tariffs;
- uncertainties related to interpretation of, and forthcoming regulations under, the recently enacted U.S. tax reform legislation; the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and
- continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.
The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.
The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Constant-
2020
2019
Change
Change
Nu Skin
Mainland China
$
169,068
$
173,974
(3)%
(4)%
Americas/Pacific
151,465
83,635
81%
90%
South Korea
83,460
79,435
5%
5%
Southeast Asia
84,102
78,963
7%
8%
Japan
70,958
67,197
6%
4%
EMEA
61,411
35,742
72%
67%
Hong Kong/Taiwan
42,265
40,449
4%
—
Other
(314)
(62)
(406)%
(403)%
Total Nu Skin
662,415
559,333
18%
19%
Manufacturing
40,910
30,601
34%
34%
Grow Tech
22
—
100%
100%
Total
$
703,347
$
589,934
19%
19%
The following table sets forth revenue for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Constant-
2020
2019
Change
Change
Nu Skin
Mainland China
$
453,096
$
567,795
(20)%
(19)%
Americas/Pacific
353,957
262,932
35%
43%
South Korea
236,094
248,020
(5)%
(2)%
Southeast Asia
220,517
226,853
(3)%
(1)%
Japan
200,549
194,557
3%
2%
EMEA
147,590
120,960
22%
23%
Hong Kong/Taiwan
115,253
124,719
(8)%
(10)%
Other
374
(239)
256%
256%
Total Nu Skin
1,727,430
1,745,597
(1)%
1%
Manufacturing
105,975
91,430
16%
16%
Grow Tech
336
30
1,020%
1,020%
Total
$
1,833,741
$
1,837,057
—
2%
The Company's Customers and Sales Leaders statistics by segment as of September 30, 2020 and 2019 are presented in the following table:
As of
September 30, 2020
As of
September 30, 2019
% Increase (Decrease)
Customers
Sales
Customers
Sales
Customers
Sales
Mainland China
341,386
20,970
317,257
23,776
8%
(12)%
Americas/Pacific
438,889
14,400
229,013
7,760
92%
86%
South Korea
164,256
7,973
169,589
7,363
(3)%
8%
Southeast Asia
163,536
8,357
145,845
7,936
12%
5%
Japan
126,896
6,523
128,373
5,964
(1)%
9%
EMEA
235,202
6,226
147,758
4,060
59%
53%
Hong Kong/Taiwan
69,346
4,067
68,862
4,231
1%
(4)%
Total
1,539,511
68,516
1,206,697
61,090
28%
12%
"Customers" are persons who purchased products directly from the company during the previous three months. Our Customer numbers do not include consumers who purchase products directly from members of our sales force.
"Sales Leaders" are independent distributors, and sales employees and independent marketers in China, who achieve certain qualification requirements.
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
703,347
$
589,934
$
1,833,741
$
1,837,057
Cost of sales
183,374
140,162
463,277
440,854
Gross profit
519,973
449,772
1,370,464
1,396,203
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
280,695
231,937
735,365
727,473
General and administrative expenses
165,050
147,943
466,232
455,983
Total operating expenses
445,745
379,880
1,201,597
1,183,456
Operating income
74,228
69,892
168,867
212,747
Other income (expense), net
525
(4,979)
(4,068)
(11,153)
Income before provision for income taxes
74,753
64,913
164,799
201,594
Provision for income taxes
18,446
20,823
46,911
68,153
Net income
$
56,307
$
44,090
$
117,888
$
133,441
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.10
$
0.79
$
2.24
$
2.40
Diluted
$
1.08
$
0.79
$
2.23
$
2.39
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):
Basic
51,308
55,548
52,741
55,507
Diluted
52,243
55,788
52,906
55,950
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
366,710
$
335,630
Current investments
11,301
8,413
Accounts receivable, net
60,016
50,378
Inventories, net
270,319
275,891
Prepaid expenses and other
63,916
69,854
Total current assets
772,262
740,166
Property and equipment, net
456,083
453,604
Right-of-use assets
165,749
144,326
Goodwill
196,573
196,573
Other intangible assets, net
74,391
80,321
Other assets
151,653
154,016
Total assets
$
1,816,711
$
1,769,006
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
55,298
$
38,979
Accrued expenses
381,052
290,281
Current portion of long-term debt
30,000
27,500
Total current liabilities
466,350
356,760
Operating lease liabilities
121,439
105,701
Long-term debt
312,664
334,461
Other liabilities
88,785
96,795
Total liabilities
989,238
893,717
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock
91
91
Additional paid-in capital
570,491
557,544
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,446,374)
(1,324,826)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(83,108)
(85,292)
Retained earnings
1,786,373
1,727,772
Total stockholders' equity
827,473
875,289
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,816,711
$
1,769,006