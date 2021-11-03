PROVO, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced third quarter 2021 revenue of $641.2 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97.
Executive Summary
Q3 2021 vs. Prior-year Quarter
Revenue:
$641.2 million; (9)%
· +2% fx impact or $11.8 million
Earnings Per Share (EPS):
$0.97; (10)%
Sales Leaders:
58,565; (15)%
Customers:
1,395,271; (9)%
"As we previously announced, our third quarter revenue was lower than anticipated due to COVID delta variant disruptions as unexpected government restrictions interrupted selling and promotional activities in several markets, specifically in Mainland China and Southeast Asia," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. "Despite these short-term impacts, we are encouraged by our continued growth in the U.S., which was driven by our Beauty Focus Collagen+ launch and double-digit growth in Korea due to successful product promotions and sales leader initiatives.
"Looking ahead, we anticipate the ongoing rollout of our Collagen+ and ageLOC Meta products in Q4 will build momentum going into next year. For 2022 and beyond, we remain focused on our vision of becoming the world's leading beauty and wellness company, powered by our dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. We will work toward this by introducing our EmpowerMe personalized beauty and wellness strategy with connected beauty devices, increasing adoption of our affiliate-powered social commerce business model and expanding our digital platform. Amidst global uncertainty, we are confident in this strategy as we transform our company toward our vision for the future."
Q3 2021 Year-over-year Operating Results
Revenue:
$641.2 million compared to $703.3 million
· +2% fx impact
Gross Margin:
75.2% compared to 73.9%
· Nu Skin business was 78.6% compared to 76.3%
Selling Expenses:
39.9% compared to 39.9%
· Nu Skin business was 42.7% compared to 42.4%
G&A Expenses:
25.1% compared to 23.5%
Operating Margin:
10.2% compared to 10.6%
Other Income / (Expense):
$2.8 million compared to $0.5 million
Income Tax Rate:
27.0% compared to 24.7%
EPS:
$0.97 compared to $1.08
Stockholder Value
Dividend Payments:
$19.0 million
Stock Repurchases:
$10.0 million
· $255.4 million remaining in authorization
Q4 and Full-year 2021 Outlook
Q4 2021 Revenue:
$645 to $675 million; (10) to (14)%
· Approximately (1)% fx impact
Q4 2021 EPS:
$0.90 to $1.00; (29) to (36)%
· Prior year benefitted by 19.6% tax rate
2021 Revenue:
$2.67 to $2.70 billion; +3 to 5%
· Approximately +2 to 3% fx impact
2021 EPS:
$3.93 to $4.03; +8 to 11%
Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer, added, "We are adjusting our 2021 forecast based on third quarter results and continued COVID uncertainty. Despite the difficult operating environment, we anticipate annual revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent on top of strong growth in 2020, with earnings per share growth of 8 to 11 percent."
About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a leading beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people live, look and feel their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.
Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, growth, shareholder value, vision, initiatives, product pipeline and product introductions, digital tools, customers and sales leaders, affiliates, strategies and initiatives; projections regarding revenue, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "outlook," "guidance," "remain," "become," "plan," "forecast," "expand," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.
The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:
- risk that epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and other crises could negatively impact our business;
- adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;
- risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, increased scrutiny of sales force actions, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;
- any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;
- political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties associated with operating in international markets, including Mainland China;
- uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;
- risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;
- uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;
- risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;
- regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;
- unpredictable economic conditions and events globally, including trade policies and tariffs;
- the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and
- continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.
The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.
The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Constant-
Currency
2021
2020
Change
Change
Nu Skin
Mainland China
$
134,291
$
169,068
(21)%
(26)%
Americas
131,482
133,618
(2)%
(2)%
South Korea
91,989
83,460
10%
8%
Southeast Asia/Pacific
79,081
101,949
(22)%
(23)%
EMEA
55,839
61,411
(9)%
(11)%
Japan
65,117
70,958
(8)%
(5)%
Hong Kong/Taiwan
39,921
42,265
(6)%
(8)%
Nu Skin other
889
(314)
383%
382%
Total Nu Skin
598,609
662,415
(10)%
(11)%
Rhyz Investments
Manufacturing
41,635
40,910
2%
2%
Grow Tech
783
22
3,459%
3,459%
Rhyz other
125
—
Total Rhyz Investments
42,543
40,932
4%
4%
Total
$
641,152
$
703,347
(9)%
(11)%
The following table sets forth revenue for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Constant-
Currency
2021
2020
Change
Change
Nu Skin
Mainland China
$
438,066
$
453,096
(3)%
(11)%
Americas
403,755
312,436
29%
28%
South Korea
261,724
236,094
11%
5%
Southeast Asia/Pacific
246,338
262,038
(6)%
(9)%
EMEA
215,134
147,590
46%
36%
Japan
203,001
200,549
1%
2%
Hong Kong/Taiwan
114,795
115,253
—
(4)%
Nu Skin other
2,350
374
528%
530%
Total Nu Skin
1,885,163
1,727,430
9%
5%
Rhyz Investments
Manufacturing
135,760
105,975
28%
28%
Grow Tech
1,147
336
241%
241%
Rhyz other
163
—
Total Rhyz Investments
137,070
106,311
29%
29%
Total
$
2,022,233
$
1,833,741
10%
6%
The company's Customers and Sales Leaders statistics by segment as of September 30, 2021 and 2020 are presented in the following table:
As of
September 30, 2021
As of
September 30, 2020
% Increase
Customers
Sales Leaders
Customers
Sales Leaders
Customers
Sales Leaders
Mainland China
355,256
13,838
341,386
20,970
4%
(34)%
Americas
324,880
12,127
397,936
12,798
(18)%
(5)%
South Korea
156,439
9,448
164,256
7,973
(5)%
18%
Southeast Asia/Pacific
162,048
7,607
204,489
9,959
(21)%
(24)%
EMEA
210,705
5,726
235,202
6,226
(10)%
(8)%
Japan
123,453
6,029
126,896
6,523
(3)%
(8)%
Hong Kong/Taiwan
62,490
3,790
69,346
4,067
(10)%
(7)%
Total
1,395,271
58,565
1,539,511
68,516
(9)%
(15)%
"Customers" are persons who purchased products directly from the company during the previous three months. Our Customer numbers do not include consumers who purchase products directly from members of our sales force.
"Sales Leaders" are independent distributors, and sales employees and independent marketers in China, who achieve certain qualification requirements.
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
641,152
$
703,347
$
2,022,233
$
1,833,741
Cost of sales
158,907
183,374
501,448
463,277
Gross profit
482,245
519,973
1,520,785
1,370,464
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
255,719
280,695
807,358
735,365
General and administrative expenses
161,142
165,050
499,754
466,232
Total operating expenses
416,861
445,745
1,307,112
1,201,597
Operating income
65,384
74,228
213,673
168,867
Other income (expense), net
2,781
525
351
(4,068)
Income before provision for income taxes
68,165
74,753
214,024
164,799
Provision for income taxes
18,436
18,446
57,527
46,911
Net income
$
49,729
$
56,307
$
156,497
$
117,888
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.99
$
1.10
$
3.11
$
2.24
Diluted
$
0.97
$
1.08
$
3.03
$
2.23
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):
Basic
50,098
51,308
50,304
52,741
Diluted
51,260
52,243
51,629
52,906
NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
282,412
$
402,683
Current investments
19,190
21,216
Accounts receivable, net
52,441
63,370
Inventories, net
415,203
314,366
Prepaid expenses and other
121,626
101,563
Total current assets
890,872
903,198
Property and equipment, net
464,049
468,181
Operating lease right-of-use assets
128,887
155,104
Goodwill
215,582
202,979
Other intangible assets, net
88,497
89,532
Other assets
186,522
138,082
Total assets
$
1,974,409
$
1,957,076
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
52,023
$
66,174
Accrued expenses
378,573
446,682
Current portion of long-term debt
110,000
30,000
Total current liabilities
540,596
542,856
Operating lease liabilities
95,741
112,275
Long-term debt
278,563
305,393
Other liabilities
123,032
102,281
Total liabilities
1,037,932
1,062,805
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock – 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6 million shares issued
91
91
Additional paid-in capital
590,678
579,801
Treasury stock, at cost – 40.5 million and 39.7 million shares
(1,518,535)
(1,461,593)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(75,658)
(64,768)
Retained earnings
1,939,901
1,840,740
Total stockholders' equity
936,477
894,271
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,974,409
$
1,957,076
