Nu Skin celebrates 800 million meals purchased and donated through its Nourish the Children initiative

 By Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS), a leading beauty and wellness company, today announced it has reached the milestone of providing 800 million meals for children since 2002 through its Nourish the Children (NTC) initiative. Malnourished children in more than 65 countries around the world have been fed VitaMeal,* a nutrient-dense food, from one of NTC's third-party charity partners after Nu Skin sales leaders, customers or employees purchase and donate bags of food.


