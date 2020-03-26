PROVO, Utah, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin, a global leader in premium-quality beauty and wellness products, received a Communitas Award for outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility, Ethical & Environmental Responsibility, and Green Initiatives. The Communitas Awards program is an international effort to recognize the spirit of communitas, or people helping people for the benefit of their community.
The award recognizes Nu Skin's comprehensive sustainability initiatives during the past year, including holding a global sales conference that was energy neutral across multiple facilities, announcing several new commitments and tracking the progress, and taking additional steps at its global facilities to reduce waste.
"This honor is particularly meaningful because it recognizes our desire and efforts to elevate our mission to be a force for good in the world," said Ritch Wood, CEO. "Whether it is responsibly sourcing ingredients, reducing our carbon footprint or utilizing more environmentally friendly packaging, we are looking at the impact we have on the planet and want to ensure the footprint we leave in everything we do is a green one."
About Communitas Awards
The Communitas Awards is an international effort to recognize the spirit of communitas—people helping people—in exceptional businesses, organizations and individuals that are unselfishly giving of themselves and their resources, and those that are changing how they do business to benefit their communities. The awards are an outgrowth of the pro bono recognition program of the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). Past Communitas winners include MasterCard, Honeywell, Dow Chemical, Toyota and Vonage. More information is available at www.communitasawards.com.
About Nu Skin
Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.