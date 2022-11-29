Support Local Journalism

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS), a global beauty and wellness leader, today announced that Business Intelligence Group (BIG) named ageLOC® LumiSpa® iO a winner of a 2022 "New Product of the Year" award. The annual BIG Awards for Business recognize products and companies that bring new ideas to life and seek to change the way we all experience the world.


