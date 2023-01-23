Support Local Journalism

Vaccinations Prove to Be the Best Protection As Infections Spike

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 infections spike this winter, the Department of Health and Human Services is reporting an increase in daily hospital admissions for those 70 and older with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. In some states, hospitalization rates for seniors with COVID-19 have already surpassed those during spring and summer omicron spikes. Only 36% of nursing home residents in Nevada received the latest booster. This is one of the lowest rates in the county.


