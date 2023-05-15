...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on Monday by 1200 MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet (924 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (995 CFS) Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City UT has issued a
Flood Watch for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO MONDAY,
MAY 22...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...From this morning to Monday, May 22.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 MDT Sunday the stage was 9.3 feet (974 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Logo for PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. (PRNewsfoto/PharmaLogic Holdings Corp)
SALT LAKE CITY and BOCA RATON, Fla., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nusano, Inc., a company reshaping the production of cancer-fighting radioisotopes, and PharmaLogic, a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the two organizations will collaborate to advance the development of radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostic and therapeutic applications.
"PharmaLogic and Nusano share a vision for improving cancer outcomes by empowering the development of next generation radiopharmaceuticals," said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. "Our facilities' close proximity in the greater Salt Lake area creates natural opportunities for collaboration and early-stage research we believe will be advantageous to our joint customer base."
Opening the first quarter of 2025, Nusano's breakthrough production facility in West Valley City, Utah will be capable of generating multiple medical isotopes simultaneously and in large quantities to support patient care and therapeutic development.
PharmaLogic Utah will be opening in Salt Lake City in the latter half of 2023, expanding its CDMO and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in the mountain west region of the United States. PharmaLogic, in addition to their established radiopharmacy business, has focused on the growth of their cyclotron network and footprint in the CDMO space to increase access to the latest radiopharmaceutical technology for patients across the United States. The facility in Salt Lake City is one of the latest additions to the organization's portfolio.
"Radioisotope supply chain stability is critical to ensuring diagnostics and treatments reach patients when they are needed," said Scott Holbrook, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager for PharmaLogic. "Nusano's facility will bring undersupplied and rare radioisotopes online, complementing PharmaLogic's commitment to providing quality and predictability for our customers. We look forward to working together to accelerate new and emerging cancer diagnostics and treatments. "
About Nusano, Inc.
Nusano is a privately held medical technology company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano's proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano's technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company's state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.
About PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.
PharmaLogic is a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers and other malignancies. In addition to an established and reliable network of radiopharmacies, PharmaLogic has decades of expertise in drug development from discovery, through manufacturing and commercialization. The Company seeks to take the lead in the advancement of radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. For more information, visit: www.radiopharmacy.com.
