Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Ahead of its upcoming product launch, the X45—the world's first smart nutrition device—XIM positions itself as one of the world's first 'Nutri-Tech' startups.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XIM, an emerging startup in the connected wellness landscape, is set to disrupt the nutritional supplement industry with the introduction of its flagship product, the X45, the world's first all-in-one smart nutrition device. As pioneers leading the emergent Nutri-Tech Category, XIM aims to "Revitalize Personalized Wellness," setting a new standard for the industry by bridging the gap between nutrition, technology, and lifestyle. This innovative venture is ready to shake up a segment that hasn't seen this level of innovation since the advent of the shaker bottle more than two decades ago.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.